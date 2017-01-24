Greek Orthodox Archdiocese: First Step for New Youth Protection System

Source: Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America

AUSTIN, Texas – Twenty-two youth and camp workers from across the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America gathered, yesterday Mon., Jan. 23, 2017, to begin three days of intensive youth protection and abuse prevention certification.

Y2AM (the Department of Youth and Young Adult Ministries, and the Office of Camping Ministries of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America) is in the process of finalizing new Policies for the Protection of Youth and Children. These Policies are scheduled to be fully rolled-out across the Archdiocese in 2018.

“The Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America continues to demonstrate its incredible commitment to the safety of all youth and children. We are proud to keep working with the Archdiocese as they take their youth protection policies and system to the next level,” said Christy Schiller, vice president of Religious Services of Praesidium, Inc.

These twenty-two youth workers gathered to begin the Praesidium GuardianTM training program, an intensive three-day program offered by the Archdiocese’s official youth protection vendor. Upon completion, these youth workers will be certified leaders in youth protection and abuse prevention, and be in a unique position to lead the rollout of the Archdiocese’s new Policies.

His All Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew in his last Christmas encyclical, declared 2017 as the Year of Protection of the Sanctity of Childhood, and this important youth protection initiative embodies the Patriarchal call.