Musings of the OCL Executive Director: June 2018

Source: Orthodox Christian Laity

The Laity must find its voice to renew Orthodox Christianity in USA. The appointed donor elites, the clerical handlers, the old world governments, synods and patriarchates, the Assembly of Bishops, who refuse to assume responsibility to establish canonical order, and the apathetic laity, all bear responsibility for the malaise, bankruptcy and mortgaging of the Institutions established by our grandparents. The status quo is unacceptable. Renewal involves open and free discussion by those who have been blocked out of governance, including hierarchs, clergy and laity across jurisdictions. Millions of dollars will be expended in the next few weeks to participate in programmed national assemblies that will reinforce the status quo. It is time to look beyond these choreographed meetings and speak the truth to the structures that refuse to trust the Holy Spirit. Pray the prayer of the Bishops assembled at Ligonier, Pennsylvania, 24 years ago [see below]and stay focused on renewal, unity and Christ’s commandment to love one another. With His help, the crooked will be made straight.

George Matsoukas

Executive Director, Orthodox Christian Laity

A PRAYER TO JESUS CHRIST

ON THE OCCASION OF THE MEETING OF SCOBA BISHOPS

NOVEMBER 30 – DECEMBER 2, 1994

Lord, Jesus Christ our God, we thank you for the holy Church in North America, which you have gathered from the native peoples here and from our forebears in all the nations.

As our fathers in God gather in holy council, we ask you, as the Lord of Hosts and Prince of Peace, who made your angels spirits and your ministers a flaming fire, and who spoke to Elijah in a still small voice, to purify and sanctify our souls and bodies, so that we, their spiritual children, may walk with them in the way of your commandments.

Guide them in due season into one, holy and apostolic Synod, so that with one heart, we may give thanks, with one mind we may confess, and with one voice we may proclaim, your sublime and majestic name; together with your Father without beginning, and your all-holy, good, and life-creating Spirit, now and ever and unto ages of ages. Amen.