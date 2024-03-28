Medical Professionals Fellowship Hosts Inaugural Lecture: April 7 at 7 pm Eastern

Source: Antiochian Orthodox Archdiocese of North America

With the blessing of His Eminence Metropolitan Saba, the newly formed North American Antiochian Orthodox Medical Professionals Fellowship will host its inaugural lecture on Sunday, April 7 at 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Daniel B. Hinshaw, M.D., will speak via Zoom about “Orthodoxy Christianity and Medical Practice: Understanding the Basics.” He is an Orthodox Christian and professor emeritus of surgery at the University of Michigan School of Medicine and consultant in palliative medicine at the university’s Geriatrics Center.

Dr. Hinshaw’s clinical research interests are focused on care at the end of life, spiritual distress in advanced illness, and the use of massage in the relief of pain and suffering. He currently serves as professor of palliative care at St. Vladimir’s Orthodox Theological Seminary and visiting professor at Balamand University in Lebanon.

The lecture is free and open to all medical professionals across the Archdiocese. They are encouraged to register today.

The Medical Professionals Fellowship seeks to assist His Eminence and the Archdiocesan clergy to serve parishioners who are ill, form a network for the spiritual encouragement and edification of its members, help new graduates spiritually and professionally, and organize medical mission trips as needed.

Metropolitan Saba envisions more specialized pastoral ministries and fellowships according to the needs and challenges of our youth, young adults, married couples, the elderly, and professionals across the Archdiocese.