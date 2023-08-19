Archbishop Anastasios Visits Imprisoned Fredi Beleri

Source: The National Herald

HIMARA – The imprisoned mayor of the town of Himara in Albania, Fredi Beleri, who is of Greek descent, expressed his warm gratitude to Archbishop Anastasios of Tirana, Durres, and all Albania for the visit he made to the prison to converse with him.

Archbishop Anastasios, who had requested permission from the Albanian authorities sometime earlier, received the ‘green light’ to visit Beleri. They had a particularly constructive conversation, and the Archbishop presented Beleri with an icon of the Most Holy Theotokos, in a deeply symbolic gesture, given the difficult period he is experiencing in a case whose outcome and implications no one can predict.

“I would like to wholeheartedly thank His Beatitude Archbishop of Tirana, Durres, and all Albania, Mr. Anastasios, for his visit today. I am deeply moved that on the day of the Virgin Mary, he blessed me with the gift of his presence, faith, and love,” Beleri stated in his social media post, sending a message of optimism to his fellow citizens, who are reacting to his detention and demanding, in strong tones, its termination.

“Don’t worry about me. I endure because I am proud of you all. But above all, I am grateful to God and the people who, through the deprivation of my rights, have made everyone aware of our long struggle,” said Beleri, who did not fail to send festive wishes ahead of the August 15th Feast of the Dormition of the Theotokos. The mayor added: “Many happy and blessed years to all, especially to those who celebrate [today]! Along with my boundless love, my thoughts and wishes are always with you. Have a joyful and healthy August 15th!”

Archbishop Anastasios’ visit comes during a period when reactions and mobilizations against Beleri’s detention are intensifying, despite the fact that the Albanian authorities, under various pretexts, continue to extend it without any intention of backing down. In fact, on August 14, the deadline for Beleri to assume his duties as mayor of Himara expired.

Mr. Beleri was already in custody before the official announcement of the results of the election.