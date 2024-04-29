Source: Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America

With the blessings of His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America, Exarch of the Ecumenical Patriarchate, the Rev. Dr. Nicholas G. Louh and Presbytera Dr. Roxanne Louh led the John Halecky, Jr. 20th Annual National Archon Lenten Retreat from April 19 to 21, 2024. The Retreat was held at the Dormition of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church of the Hamptons, hosted by Rev. Protopresbyter Alexander Karloutsos, Archon Spiritual Advisor, and Father Constantine Lazarakis, who served as Retreat Pastors.

Fr. Nicholas and Dr. Roxanne, a clinical psychologist, addressed over 100 participants both in person and virtually. Focusing on renewal of one’s marriage, the couple discussed how the personality of both the husband and the wife shape every marriage; God’s blueprint for lasting love; and God’s blueprint for “fighting right,” that is, managing marital disagreements so that they do not result in a lasting breach.

Dr. Anthony J. Limberakis, National Commander of the Archons of the Ecumenical Patriarchate, remarked: “Every year for the past few years, we have been immensely blessed to have Father Nicholas and Dr. Roxanne broaden and deepen our understanding of our holy Orthodox Christian faith. This year’s retreat was particularly edifying, for the Louhs spoke compellingly from their own experience as a married couple that is deeply committed to our Orthodox Christian Faith on practical ways that we can revitalize our marriages and make them more Christ-centered. As always, they made extraordinarily effective use of practical illustrations drawn from ordinary life to drive home their profound Christian message.”

The Retreat began on Friday afternoon with the Akathist Hymn, followed by Lenten Fellowship Dinner. After dinner, Fr. Nicholas and Dr. Roxanne led the first session, “Your Personality Your Marriage.” On Saturday morning, April 20, the day began with the Divine Liturgy, followed by sessions two and three, “God’s Blueprint for Lasting Love” and “God’s Blueprint for Fighting Right.” Lauren Green, Chief Religion Correspondent for Fox News Channel, was featured as a keynote speaker; she spoke on her book, Light for Today. After the Retreat sessions on Saturday, the Retreat concluded with Orthros and Divine Liturgy on Sunday morning.

The Rev. Dr. Nicholas Louh serves as the Senior Priest of St. John the Divine Greek Orthodox Church in Jacksonville, Florida. Fr. Nicholas is known in both local and global communities as a devoted pastor, motivational speaker, and compassionate champion for those in need, and a passionate advocate for interfaith dialogue and social justice. Fr. Nicholas has a heart for guiding people through the difficulties of everyday life, by providing practical means to bridge their faith into their everyday life. He and Dr. Roxanne are co-hosts of a live weekly call-in radio show, “Live with the Louhs,” which can be found on Ancient Faith Radio (ancientfaith.com) on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. (Eastern). Listen here.

Photos by J. Mindala