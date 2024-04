Source: American Carpatho-Russian Orthodox Diocese

The American Carpatho-Russian Orthodox Diocese, the Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Pittsburgh Y2AM and the Ukrainian Orthodox Church USA invite Young Adults to come retreat at Camp Nazareth for a weekend with other Orthodox Young Adults from all jurisdictions. The weekend event will be filled with learning, fun, fellowship and worship.

Camp Nazareth

339 Pew Rd, Mercer, PA 16137

Apr 12, 2024 07:00pm – Apr 14, 2024 12:00pm