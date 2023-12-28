Assembly of Canonical Orthodox Bishops Quarterly Update (October-December 2023)

Source: Assembly of Canonical Orthodox Bishops of the USA

Director’s Update

Dear Friends,

The final three months of 2023 have been exciting!

On Giving Tuesday, we received over $1,700 for our Accessibility Ministries and about $1,500 for operating expenses. Additionally, the Inter-Parih Association Program received a major grant. We are so grateful for the continued support for our important Ministries.

Our Mental Health Ministries continued training Clergy and Lay Leaders through Peace of Mind. We also finalized content drafting for the Living Well Book series, which is expected to be published in Q3 2024.

The Liturgy Committee is working on an official Sunday of Orthodoxy vespers service. The Ecumenical Committee sent a delegation to the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops’ annual meeting. The Committee for Agencies & Affiliated Ministries completed the 2023 annual reviews. And the Legal Committee continued to monitor various cases around the country that could impact religious freedom.

The Executive Committee met on December 14, 2023, and received the statement of the Orthodox-Catholic Theological Consultation entitled “The Pastoral Care of Mixed Marriages: Neither Yours nor Mine – but Ours” for publication. After hearing updates on the Inter-Parish Association program and Mental Health Ministries, the Bishops approved the 2024 budget.

Please consider helping the Assembly of Bishops meet our immediate programmatic needs: $50,000 by March 1, 2024, for our Mental Health Ministries; $30,000 by March 1, 2024, for our Sign Language & Braille Translation Project.

Wishing you a blessed Nativity and a Happy New Year, I remain

Prayerfully yours,

Rev. Nicholas Anton

Director of Operations

