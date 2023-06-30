Beyond Borders: Fr. J. Moulketis on the GOA Charter & Restoring Togetherness and Unity in Our Church

Source: Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America
Reverend Protopresbyter James C. Moulketis, former Vicar of the Northern Region of the Metropolis of New Jersey and former Chair of the Archdiocesan Presbyters Council, discusses the importance of moving beyond our borders to restore togetherness and unity in Church. Sharing his support for revising the GOA Charter, he also notes the importance of dialogue and collaboration for strengthening our ministries and care for one another. A retired US Navy Reserve Chaplain (Captain), Fr. Moulketis has served the Church for over 50 years. He has also previously chaired the Archdiocesan Benefits Committee.