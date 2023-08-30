Bulgarian Orthodox Church Calls for Compulsory Religious Education

Source: Anadolu Ajansı

by Ihvan Radoykov

Teaching of religion is instrumental in prevention of violence, spiritual-moral training of students, says church

SOFIA, Bulgaria – The Bulgarian Orthodox Church has demanded that religious education be made compulsory in school curriculums, saying it will be beneficial to students.

The ruling body of the church, the Synod, sent a written request saying that compulsory religious education is important in “the prevention of violence, the spiritual-moral training of the students, and the raising of the nation’s spirituality.”

The Bulgarian Constitution recognizes Orthodox Christianity as the official religion of the country, stating that “Eastern Orthodox Christianity shall be considered the traditional religion in the Republic of Bulgaria.”