The NHM Hosts the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America’s Centennial Exhibit

The National Hellenic Museum (NHM) in Chicago’s Greektown neighborhood is hosting the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America’s centennial exhibit Legacy, Renewal & Unity: Celebrating 100 Years of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America, from September 16, 2023, through February 11, 2024.

Last year, members of the Greek Orthodox church and community came together to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Archdiocese (1922-2022), the legacy of the church and the breadth of the organization’s impact. The exhibit was designed to help people from both within and outside of the Greek community understand and celebrate the history of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America, and offers a multi-media experience incorporating audio, video, and physical artifacts from the Archdiocese archives.

The Legacy, Renewal & Unity exhibit was originally made possible through a generous grant from Leadership 100 to the Archdiocese’s Centennial Committee, which then also provided the funding for its presence in Chicago. The exhibit was conceived, created, and produced by a collaborative team from the Archdiocese and A. Stein Production, Inc. of New York City. It is on display at NHM as part of the museum’s commitment to the Greek-American community.

The National Hellenic Museum (333 S. Halsted Street, Chicago) is open Thursday through Sunday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tickets are $10 and include admission to all exhibits, with special discounts available for seniors, students, and children. Admission to the museum is always free for NHM Members. The museum will be closed in observance of the holidays on November 23, December 24 and 31. For more information on current exhibitions, events, and memberships, visit nationalhellenicmuseum.org or call 312-655-1234.

“The opening of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America’s centennial exhibit at the National Hellenic Museum in Chicago is of profound significance to us all,” said His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America. “This exhibit serves as a testament to our enduring heritage, a legacy that has shaped our identity and values over the past century. Through this showcase, we not only honor the trials and triumphs of our ancestors but also embrace the opportunity to foster unity among our community. As we reflect on our journey, we are inspired to carry forward the torch of faith, culture, and resilience to future generations. This exhibit encapsulates our shared narrative, reminding us that our past informs our present and empowers our collective future.”

The Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America, with its headquarters located in New York City, is an Eparchy of the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople. The mission of the Archdiocese is to proclaim the Gospel of Christ, to teach and spread the Orthodox Christian faith, and to energize, cultivate, and guide the life of the Church in the United States of America according to the Orthodox Christian faith and tradition. For more information, visit goarch.org.

The National Hellenic Museum (NHM) has a mission to share Greek history, art, culture, and the Greek-American story. NHM preserves the Hellenic legacy and makes this rich heritage relevant today through its extensive collection of more than 10,000 physical artifacts, hundreds of oral histories, exhibitions, educational programs, and special events. Originally founded in 1983 and located in Chicago’s historic Greektown neighborhood since 2011, the museum provides lifelong learning for the community and sparks inquiry and discussion about the broader issues in our lives and society. Regular museum hours are Thursday through Sunday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. For more information, visit nationalhellenicmuseum.org or call 312-655-1234.