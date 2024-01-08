Celebrating a Lifetime of Service: St. Demetrios Church Honors Father Steven Vlahos

Source: Cosmos Philly

Originally published on November 9, 2023

North Wildwood, NJ – In a heartfelt celebration, St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in North Wildwood, New Jersey, paid tribute to the remarkable quarter-century ministry of Father Steven Vlahos on Saturday, November 4. The occasion, set against the backdrop of the St. Demetrios feast day dinner dance, was marked by a myriad of festivities, including the dedication of a portrait of Father Steven in recognition of his unwavering commitment.

The event, attended by parishioners and community members alike, was a testament to the parish’s love and appreciation for Father Steven. The evening commenced with speeches from prominent figures, including parish council president Nicholas Konides and parish secretary William Mitchell. Special recognition was also extended to Parish Legal Counsel Marcus Karavan for his volunteer services.

The festivities unfolded with a delectable Greek dinner prepared by parish members, accompanied by homemade Greek desserts that added a touch of authenticity to the celebration. The joyous occasion reached its pinnacle with Greek music and dancing, uniting the community to celebrate shared faith and camaraderie.

Father Steven Vlahos, who has been at the helm of St. Demetrios since 1992, was acknowledged for his outstanding contributions to the church and the community. In addition to his role as the church’s spiritual leader, Father Steven holds the civil position of special deputy surrogate of Camden County. Over the years, he has overseen numerous educational, spiritual, and building enhancements, including constructing a sea wall by the State of New Jersey.

Father Steven’s impact extends beyond the church walls, evident in his efforts to enhance the local infrastructure, attract summer vacationers, and foster the growth of the St. Demetrios community. Father Steven’s family life includes his marriage to Presvytera Chrysi and their proud parenthood of son Demetrios Troy, daughter Dana Anastasia (Joseph) DiAntonio, and their grandson Joseph Steven.

The recognition bestowed upon him during the feast day dinner dance is a well-deserved tribute to a lifetime of service, dedication, and unwavering faith. In the words of St. John Chrysostom, “Priests have received a power which God has not given to angels or archangels.” Through five decades of service, Father Steven Vlahos has exemplified this divine power, bringing spiritual guidance, community enrichment, and a legacy of love to St. Demetrios Church and beyond.