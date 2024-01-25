Job Opening: Senior Accountant (Antiochian Archdiocese)

Source: Antiochian Orthodox Christian Archdiocese of North America

Job brief:

The Antiochian Orthodox Christian Archdiocese of North America, located in Englewood, N.J., is seeking a full-time Senior Accountant to manage all financial transactions from fixed assets and restricted accounts, to bank and investment account reconciliations and financial statement preparation.

Responsibilities include, but are not limited to, auditing financial documents and procedures for accuracy and completeness, reconciling bank and investment statements, preparing monthly and annual financial reports, assisting with internal and external audits, and preparing budgets.

The successful candidate will have prior experience with bookkeeping and a flair for spotting numerical mistakes. Ultimately, he or she will provide accurate quantitative information on the financial position, and liquidity and cash flows of our organization, while ensuring we are compliant with all basic non-profit and tax regulations.

All duties of this position will take place at our 358 Mountain View Rd., Englewood, N.J. location. Interested candidates should send their cover letter and résumé to Dr. Anne Thomas, Director of Human Resources, at [email protected].

Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:

Manage all accounting transactions

Assist with annual budget preparation

Publish financial statements in a timely manner

Handle monthly, quarterly, and annual closings

Reconcile accounts payable and receivable

Prepare monthly bank and investment account reconciliations

Prepare monthly journal entries

Prepare annual property tax exemption reports

Manage balance sheets and profit-loss statements

Report on the company’s financial health and liquidity

Audit financial transactions and documents

Reinforce financial data confidentiality and conduct database backups when necessary

Comply with financial policies and regulations

Requirements and skills:

Prior work experience as a Senior Accountant

A bachelor of science degree in accounting or finance, or a relevant degree

Excellent knowledge of accounting regulations and procedures, including Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP)

Hands-on experience with accounting software like QuickBooks

Advanced Microsoft Excel skills including VLOOKUPs and pivot tables

Experience with general ledger functions

Strong attention to detail and good analytical skills

Additional certification (CPA or CMA) is a plus

Salary and benefits: