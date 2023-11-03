Communique of the Holy Eparchial Synod of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America

Source: Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America

Holy Eparchial Synod

New York, November 3, 2023

Communique

His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America presided over a special session of the Holy Eparchial Synod today, which is being held in conjunction to this weekend’s Archdiocesan Council meeting in New York, in order to review ongoing affairs concerning the life of the Church.

The Archbishop began the meeting by welcoming all the hierarchs who were physically present as well as those who were participating via teleconference.

Thereafter, the Holy Eparchial Synod:

Accepted the proposal of the Third Monastic Synaxis and decided to establish a Joint Committee to work on Article 21 of the Charter of the Sacred Archdiocese of America, together with the General Regulations concerning Holy Monasteries and monastic life in America. The Joint Committee will consist of representatives appointed by the Holy Monasteries, as well as the following representatives from the Holy Eparchial Synod: His Eminence Metropolitan Nathanael of Chicago; His Grace Bishop Athenagoras of Nazianzos; the Very Rev. Archimandrite Bartholomew Mercado; and the esteemed Archon George Tsougarakis. Was informed by the Search Committee for a new President of Hellenic College and Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology of their current progress in finding a suitable candidate to fill the position. Decided to include the relevant opinion of Dr. Ioannis Konidaris, a Professor of the University of Athens School of Law, (post can be found here) on the website for the revision of the Archdiocese’s Charter. This, of course, is in addition to the opinions already provided by Prof. Dr. Lewis J. Patsavos and the Very Rev. Archimandrite Bartholomew Mercado. Decided that its next meeting will take place at the St. Mark Parish in Boca Raton, Florida, March 14-17, 2024, with the purpose of thoroughly examining the articles of the current Charter of the Archdiocese.

