Source: ConnectOrthodox.org

GLORY TO GOD IN ALL THINGS!

We are so excited to announce our theme for Connect 2019! Join us in Atlanta Oct. 4-6 for our third annual Connect Orthodoxy Young Adult Conference as we dive into The Mystery of Faithfulness. Christ teaches us to live a life devoted to others, but our modern culture insists on the importance of self-care and celebrates hedonism. How do we live in the world but not of the world? When faced with the messy reality of relationships, mental health, career choices, church involvement, growth and happiness, how do we apply the paradoxical truths at the heart of our Orthodox faith? At this year’s conference we’ll dig into the mystery of faithfulness as we build deeper relationships with Christ, his Church and other Orthodox Christian young professionals.

