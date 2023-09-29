Episode Eleven of the Black American Orthodox Experience on OCN

Source: The Orthodox Observer

In this eleventh installment, Fr. Samuel Davis speaks with Holy Cross seminarian Cornelius (Kevin) Grandberry about his conversion, his charismatic background, the importance of lay chaplaincy, and effective Orthodox outreach.

Baptized and Chrismated into the Church in July 2020, Cornelius comes from a Nondenominational/Pentecostal background, and has a Master of Divinity degree from Liberty University with a concentration in Evangelism and Church Planting. He is currently a seminarian at Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology, recently completing his first year of study.

The Black American Orthodox Experience is a program focused on Orthodox missions in America—insights, challenges, and how we can reach (and are reaching) members of Black, Indigenous, and other communities with the Church of Jesus Christ. Our goal is to feature honest and informative conversations about what the Great Commission looks like in modern America within a historical and cultural context.

To watch the latest episode: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DLxySEsxX24