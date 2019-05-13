THE TIME FOR ORTHODOX UNITY IS NOW!
FIRST WITHOUT EQUALS – A Response to the Text on Primacy of the Moscow Patriarchate

Metropolitan Elpidorphoros Lambriniadis, Archbishop-Elect of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America, claims that the Ecumenical Patriarch is “First Without Equals”.

Usually not stated so clearly, the following paper by Elpidophoros Lambriniadis, Metropolitan of Bursa, and Archbishop-Elect of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America, states the position that the Ecumenical Patriarch is really not “first among equals” but “first without equals.” That is not a position the other hierarchs worldwide are willing to accept. The impasse resulting from the two clashing positions is surely a cause of “the anomalies in the organization and life of the Orthodox Church” in thirteen regions across the globe for which the patriarchates established “assemblies of bishops to heal, as quickly as possible, these anomalies.”  What are your thoughts?

CLICK HERE to read “FIRST WITHOUT EQUALS”. (Originally posted on November 13, 2015)

  2. Andrew Kartalis on

    “First without equals” – What an incredible statement to be making in this day and age. It is no wonder that the other Patriarchs are not supporting the the road to unity as envisioued by Patriarch Bartholomew and, therefore, the Assembly of Bishops has been going nwwhere for the past six years. The Church needs to be looking forward to today’s world and not ancient history.

    • Peter on

      Andrew,

      I agree with you and with Father John. This is an heterodoxical statement and essentially schismatic in nature.

