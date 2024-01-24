Hellenic College Holy Cross Appoints New President

Source: Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America

Demetrios S. Katos has been appointed President of Hellenic College Holy Cross (HCHC). He will start February 1, 2024. He comes to HCHC from Northeastern University, where he is Associate Director of Leadership Giving. He is a higher education professional of 25 years, having also been Dean, Professor of Religious Studies, and Registrar at Hellenic College.

“I’m humbled and excited to be the next President of Hellenic College Holy Cross,” Katos said. “I look forward to building a coalition of hierarchs, clergy, laity, trustees and alumni to collaborate with the talented faculty and staff of our beloved School. Together we will better educate our students, grow our parishes, and strengthen the witness to Jesus Christ of our Archdiocese.”

Katos brings experience in academics, professional fundraising, and higher education administration that will help HCHC develop the programs, personnel, and fiscal resources required to serve Orthodox Christians. At Northeastern he raised philanthropic resources for scholarships, programming, and professorships. As professor and dean at HCHC, he revised curricula, strengthened faculty and staff professional development, and introduced creative programming for the general public.

Katos earned his Ph.D. in Greek and Latin Patristics and MA in Early Christian Studies from the Catholic University of America. He holds a Master of Divinity from Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology, and a BA in Economics from New York University. He is the author of Palladius of Helenopolis (Oxford, 2011) and a former Luce Fellow of Theology.

Katos was elected by the Trustees of HCHC, and approved by the Chairman, His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America, upon the completion of an international search. The search commenced in June of 2023 with the formation of a Presidential Search Committee (PSC) in accordance with the by-laws of Hellenic College, Inc. Three finalists met on the HCHC campus in November with the faculty from each school, the administration, and members of the student body. These constituents offered their recommendations to the PSC and Board of Trustees.

In announcing the election of Dr. Katos, His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America said, “Today, we have a renewed sense of direction in the person of Dr. Katos as the new President of HCHC. His long-standing experience in academic affairs and fundraising and his abilities as a theological educator will help HCHC achieve even greater results for our precious seminarians and students. I am grateful to Mr. Cantonis, who has shouldered the great responsibility of President for the past four years. Under his leadership, HCHC successfully navigated the pandemic and multiple accreditation processes, reduced its debt, developed online learning, and launched online degree programs. To Dr. Katos and his beloved family, I extend my paternal blessings, and I entreat the faithful members of our Archdiocese to offer prayers and full support for the newly elected President. Our School has a wonderful and historical legacy that under the presidency of Dr. Katos will reach new heights—academically, administratively, and spiritually—to the glory of God.”