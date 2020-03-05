THE TIME FOR ORTHODOX UNITY IS NOW!
IRINEJ, Patriarch of Serbia, visits Miami – March 1, 2020

OCL Advisory Board Member Pam Collins interacting with His Holiness, Patriarch Irinej.

On March 1, 2020, His Holiness Patriarch Irinej of Serbia (celebrating his 45th anniversary as a bishop, 10th anniversary as primate, and 60th anniversary as a monk), Bishop Irinej of Eastern USA, and Bishop Jovan of Šumadija concelebrated the Hierarchical Divine Liturgy and the Slava of St Sava at St Simeon Serbian Orthodox Church, Miami FL.  It was a joyful and festive celebration attended by hundreds, mostly Millenials and young families.   A luncheon followed the services and included folk dancers, songs, poems and classical music.

(L-R) Stan and Gordana Savic, His Grace Bishop Irinej, Pam Collins, George Matsoukas.

OCL Executive Director George Matsoukas attended the celebration joined by Advisory Board Member Pam Collins.  Marlene Devo Buettner, web site events contributor, also attended.

