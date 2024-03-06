Maps of Orthodox Churches in the United States: Parishes, Members and Much More

Source: Orthodox Reality

A variety of maps showing the geographic distribution of Orthodox Christian Churches in the United States is available free of charge at: https://orthodoxreality.org/ maps

For each Orthodox Church (including both Eastern and Oriental Orthodox Churches), state and county-level maps show:

Number of parishes in each state or county

Number of adherents (most inclusive category of church membership) in each state or county

Number of adherents as a percentage of the total population in each state or county

The state-level maps are accompanied by a short description (history, etc.) of the various Orthodox Churches.

In addition:

Two county-level aggregate maps show the geographic distribution of adherents of Eastern Orthodox (all groups combined) and Oriental Orthodox (all groups combined) Churches

A fun “Orthodox Church Maps Game” gives you an opportunity to check your knowledge of the Orthodox Church geography in America

A collection of maps, “Geographic Concentration of Adherents,” shows the U.S. counties with the greatest number of adherents for the seven largest Eastern and three largest Oriental Orthodox Churches.

Explore and enjoy this new resource: https://orthodoxreality.org/ maps

As always, various information, statistical data, topical reports on various areas of Orthodox Church life in America are available at: https://orthodoxreality.org

