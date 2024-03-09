Suprasl: Thousands Celebrate World Day of Orthodox Youth

Source: Suprasl

Dear Friends,

With a very successful Word Day of Orthodox Youth behind us we now turn our attention to our summer projects, the third annual World Gathering of Orthodox Youth and our joint project with the Diocese of the Midwest (OCA), “Orthodoxy Unleashed: Faith in Action” which will take place in Chicago this June.

We are also very excited for two new spiritual ecology projects we will be announcing in the coming weeks which will take place this summer. Stay tuned.

As always we are grateful for the support of you, our friends. We ask you to pray for our work, and for those with whom we work.

With love,

Archdeacon Joseph Matusiak

Director, Suprasl



Word Day of Orthodox Youth Celebrated Around the World

Last month, thousands of Orthodox youth from Seoul to Boston and Helsinki to Nairobi observed the World Day of Orthodox Youth in celebrations large and small on the international, national, and local levels. Traditionally held on or around the feast of the Meeting of the Lord in the Temple on February 2 (15), the special day was initiated in 1992 with the blessing of His All Holiness Patriarch Bartholomew. The World Day of Orthodox Youth is a day for young people in the Orthodox Church to emphasize the importance of their ministry and to acknowledge the responsibility that comes with being full and active members of their communities and the church at large. READ MORE HERE.