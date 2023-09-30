Metropolitan Saba Celebrates Hierarchal Liturgy at St. Vladimir’s Seminary

Source: Antiochian Orthodox Christian Archdiocese of North America

Story by Dn. Peter Samore; photos by Subdn. Elio Nicolas

On Sept. 28, His Eminence Metropolitan Saba celebrated the Hierarchal Divine Liturgy at Three Hierarchs Chapel on the campus of St. Vladimir’s Orthodox Theological Seminary in Yonkers, N.Y.

He received the invitation from His Beatitude Metropolitan Tikhon, primate of the Orthodox Church in America (OCA). Welcoming him at the seminary were its president, Archpriest Chad Hatfield, the faculty and the seminarians, especially the Antiochian students and recent graduates who served alongside Sayidna Saba and sang with the Byzantine Choir.

In the liturgy, His Eminence elevated Rev. Dr. Bogdan Bucur to the dignity of archpriest. Fr. Bogdan is the seminary’s associate professor of patristics and a priest of the Antiochian Archdiocese.

The day also marked the commemoration of St. Isaac the Syrian. Sayidna Saba extended his prayers to His Eminence Metropolitan Isaac of Germany and Central Europe, and all those who keep St. Isaac as their patron.

Following the liturgy, His Eminence met with the Antiochian seminarians and the faculty, stressing the importance of priestly formation and ministry.