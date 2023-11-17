Source: Orthodox Volunteer Corps

Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ,

Today we have two invitations. First, from the top, please see our 2022-23 Annual Report (linked here). Why open the attachment? Because, among other stories and stats, we include the most riveting quote to date about OVC from an alumnus saying, “OVC changed my life, top to bottom.” We hope you enjoy reading it and know that you helped make this impact possible.

Second, please consider OVC on Giving Tuesday (November 28). This year, we’re inviting friends to become monthly donors–at any level. In the next week and a half on our social media, we will share stories of current monthly donors and why they support OVC. We welcome you to join them in sustaining this vital ministry.

Become a Monthly Donor to OVC

Read a report. Remember Giving Tuesday. And help us to create more service opportunities that are formative for young adults, from top to bottom.

In Gratitude,

Michael Sider-Rose Kyra Limberakis

CEO, Orthodox Volunteer Corps COO, Orthodox Volunteer Corps

