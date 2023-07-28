OYM Job Posting: Communications and Development Officer

Source: Orthodox Youth & Young Adult Ministries (OYM)

“Orthodox Youth & Young Adult Ministries (OYM), the official youth and young adult ministry of the Assembly of Canonical Orthodox Bishops of the United States of America, exists to equip and support clergy, parents, and ministry workers to meet the needs of young people so that they can know Jesus Christ and be empowered with a faith that makes a difference. OYM seeks a motivated and purpose-driven Communications and Development Officer. The Officer will be responsible for conveying OYM’s vision and mission while coordinating OYM’s annual fundraising and communications efforts. The Officer will help convey the mission of OYM and request the moral and financial support of others in order to fulfill the ministry. The Officer will help coordinate all aspects of annual fundraising and public relations activities. See www.theoym.org/jobs for details. Applications due August 18, 2023.”