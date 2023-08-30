Orthodox Youth & Young Adult Ministries Sunday: September 24, 2023

Source: Orthodox Youth and Young Adult Ministries

PDF of OYM Ministries Flyer for Parishes

With approximately 60% of youth leaving the church once they become adults, it’s vital for everyone – clergy, lay leaders, parents, and other caring adults – to work together in helping our young people find joy in Christ and become full participants in the life of the Church.

The Assembly of Canonical Orthodox Bishops has designated September 24, 2023, as Orthodox Youth & Young Adult Ministries (OYM) Sunday. See the Assembly’s OYM Sunday Encyclical by Bishop Thomas, OYM’s episcopal liaison. (PDF of Encyclical available here)

OYM comes alongside parishes, priests, parents, and others to help youth and young adults become fully engaged in the Orthodox faith through transformative events and ministry resources. We believe that young people will not only stay in the Church, but will love and embrace the Church, when they are inspired to encounter Christ (get to know Him personally), embody the Church (become fully involved in the life of the Church), and engage the world (serve others) in His name.

Just as the 40 Martyrs of Sebaste (OYM’s patron saints) sacrificed their lives for Christ by staying together in the freezing lake, OYM helps inspire young people to stay rooted in Him.

OYM invites you to support our ministry of helping young people “stay in the lake” for Christ this September. You can learn more about OYM’s ministry and subscribe to our newsletter at www.TheOYM.org. If you would like to be an ambassador for OYM at your parish on OYM Sunday, contact us at [email protected].

“Let everything take second place to our care of our children, our bringing them up to the discipline and instruction of the Lord. If from the beginning we teach them to love true wisdom, they will have greater wealth and glory than riches can provide.” – St. John Chrysostom