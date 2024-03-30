Registration Opens: Orthodox Young Professionals Conference is July 25-28

With the blessing of His Eminence Metropolitan Saba, the Antiochian Archdiocese will be hosting its 10th Annual Orthodox Young Professional Conference (OYPC) in July. The four day, three night young adult conference is hosted by the Young Adult Ministry of the Archdiocese, and organizers are pulling out all the stops to ensure that it’s the best gathering yet.

The invitation is extended to young Orthodox Christians from across the country in all jurisdictions to join together in the weekend of fellowship and fun in beautiful Orange County, Calif. It is hoped that attendees will enjoy opportunities for spiritual growth, and build future friendships and lasting memories. Be one of the first fifty people to register and earn a discount!

Popular priest and public speaker Fr. Evan Armatas will offer presentations on the spiritual life. Discussions will center around relationships, the challenges in finding a spouse, and the reasons why there are many unmarried young adults within the Church. Participants will enjoy scheduled times of worship and prayer together, sharing the common bond of the Faith.

A group rate has been obtained at the new JW Marriott, Anaheim Resort. The hotel offers guests unique experiences including the Disneyland Resort and the Anaheim GardenWalk. The property also features upscale social spaces and amenities such like the JW Garden, a state of the art fitness center, and an outdoor swimming pool; and the rooftop bar is the perfect place to watch the nightly Disneyland fireworks in Anaheim.

Join us for a refreshing time of fellowship and friendship–register today!

Orthodox Young Professionals Conference, 2023