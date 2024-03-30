Assembly of Bishops Newsletter – January-March 2024

Source: Assembly of Canonical Orthodox Bishops of the USA

Director’s Update

Dear Friends,

2024 is off to a running start for the Assembly of Bishops!

We hired Spyridoula Fotinis as the Director of Inter-Parish Associations. Her experience working at the United Nations and with un-housed persons uniquely positions her to bring practical theology into the life of your parish.

Our Mental Health Ministries continued training Clergy and Lay Leaders through Peace of Mind. The first book of The Living Well series is nearly complete with books two and three on the horizon. Your generosity started this ministry, and your continued support will sustain it.

The Liturgy Committee is working on various translations to propose at the upcoming annual meeting. The Orthodox-Catholic Theological Consultation published its work entitled, “The Pastoral Care of Mixed Marriages: Neither Yours nor Mine—but Ours.” The Assembly’s Agencies are preparing to present at the upcoming Clergy-Laity Congress of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America. And the Legal Committee continued to monitor various cases around the country that could impact religious freedom.

The Assembly’s Accessibility Ministry raised nearly $15,000. We are thankful to all of you who have brought us halfway to our goal of $30,000. Once we reach the goal, we can begin our Sign Language & Braille Translation Project.

On Sunday of Orthodoxy, many pan-Orthodox celebrations took place around the country. In New York, Archbishop Elpidophoros hosted a concelebration with Antiochian, Georgian, Albanian, OCA, and GOA representatives.

Wishing you a blessed Lent, I remain

Prayerfully yours,

Rev. Nicholas Anton

Director of Operations

Assembly of Bishops Hires Director of Inter-Parish Associations

Upon appointment to her role, Spyridoula commented, “I am grateful for the opportunity to continue to serve Christ and His Church. It is her hope that all the ministries of the Assembly, especially the Inter-Parish Associations, will catalyze parishes and faithful to strengthen and to grow their witness of Christ’s love in the world.” Read more.

Peace of Mind Update

The Assembly’s Peace of Mind programming is actively undergoing expansion including: bringing events to Orthodox Theological Seminaries, incorporating the Youth Mental Health First Aid curriculum, and developing our clergy continuing education course entitled Spirit of Grace. Our first seminary-hosted event will be held at Hellenic College Holy Cross in Brookline, MA on April 6, 2024. Upon the successful training of our Facilitators, Peace of Mind for youth workers and camp directors will be available by late Spring-early Summer 2024. This version of the curriculum contains the same core information as the existing Peace of Mind program, but with tailored examples, language, and recommendations for adults who work with youth. Spirit of Grace, which will eventually be offered as a self-directed online course for clergy, is currently in its scripting and review process.

Wisdom on Wheels



A new episode with Archbishop Michael dropped this quarter!

