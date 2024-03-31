Religious leaders in Jerusalem called for an immediate and sustainable ceasefire

Source: Orthodox Times

In the Easter message for 2024, the patriarchs and church leaders in Jerusalem issued a fresh appeal for an “immediate and sustainable ceasefire” in the Gaza Strip.

Witnessing the anguish and affliction in the Holy Land and beyond, the patriarchs and leaders vehemently condemn the violent acts perpetrated in the ongoing conflict, especially those targeting innocent civilians, and reiterate their urgent plea for an immediate and enduring ceasefire.

In their message, the religious leaders reaffirmed their plea for the swift delivery of humanitarian assistance, the release of all detainees, and unimpeded access for medical personnel to attend to the wounded and sick. They also advocated for negotiations facilitated by the international community to achieve a lasting cessation of hostilities and bring about a sustainable resolution to the conflict. “Only in this way, we believe, can a comprehensive solution be finally advanced for a just and lasting peace here in the land where our Lord sacrificed his life, breaking down the dividing wall of enmity, in order to offer the world the hope for reconciliation,” said the religious leaders.

Special greetings are addressed to the faithful in Gaza, who, as highlighted in the message, “have been bearing especially heavy crosses over the past several months.” Particularly noted are those seeking shelter in the Churches of St. Porphyrius and the Holy Family, along with the commendable courage demonstrated by the staff and volunteers providing assistance to patients.

Read here the full message issued by the patriarchs and heads of the Churches in Jerusalem