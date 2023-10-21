Support Message from the Church of Antioch to the Church of Jerusalem

Source: Antiochian Orthodox Christian Archdiocese of North America

From the Patriarchate of Antioch

The Fathers of the Holy Synod of Antioch raise fervent prayers to the King of Peace and Lord of Mercies to wipe away every tear from the eyes of the Palestinian people, and to remove all injustice, oppression, homelessness and displacement. They call on all their children to consecrate next Sunday in all the parishes of the Antiochian See for raising prayers that God may grant justice and peace in the land of peace, and to collect aid donations to relieve this afflicted people.

Understanding that the current circumstances require intensification of prayer and cooperation, the Holy Synod decided to restore the severed ecclesiastical relations with the Patriarchate of Jerusalem. The Synod assigned the committee in charge at the Patriarchate to communicate with the brethren from the Patriarchate of Jerusalem and solve the dispute over ecclesiastical jurisdiction of “Qatar,” thus preserving the right of ecclesiastical jurisdiction of the Antiochian See.

The Synod also decided to send a Church delegation to visit Amman, expressing love from the people of the Antiochian See to the people of the Patriarchate of Jerusalem and standing by them in these difficult and crucial circumstances.