Remembering Roy L. Snyder — March 17, 1950 – December 7, 2022

On this, the first anniversary of the Falling Asleep in the Lord of Roy Snyder, we remember him in prayer and with fond memories. He served on the board of directors of Orthodox Christian Laity for five years.

He was active in community life in suburban St. Louis, MO. He was a member of the board of his local

Orthodox Christian Church. Roy had a distinguished business career as the owner of Vising Angels of

Greater St. Charles, Missouri, providing in-home living assistance services to seniors. He established this business with his wife, Judith, who has a nursing background. He served in the United States Army as an intelligence analyst. He was also an educator for many years and earned a Ph.D. in Organizational

Democracy. He is survived by his wife, Judith, and his son and daughter, as well as the children of Judith.

We remember Roy as the voice for seekers and converts to Orthodox Christianity. He sincerely believed

that an administratively united Orthodox Christian Church in the United States is needed to

bring Orthodoxy to America. As a member of the Sons of the American Revolution, he believed America

would be stronger if her citizens had a better understanding of this ancient apostolic faith. His memory

is everlasting and strengthens our commitment to the OCL mission of bringing administrative unity to

Orthodox Christianity in the United States.

George Matsoukas

