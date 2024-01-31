The Orthodox Deaconess – Examining the Call for Restoration

Source: Ancient Faith Ministries
January 30, 2024 Length: 1:42:22
Have there ever been female deacons in the Orthodox Church? The answer is yes but several centuries ago. In the last decade or so, there have been calls to restore the office of Deaconess today which is a rather touchy subject in the Orthodox world. As part of our mission to Educate, Edify, and Evangelize, Ancient Faith Radio presents an in-depth audio documentary examining the call to restore Deaconesses in the Orthodox Church today. We talk with both proponents and opponents as well as those in the nuanced middle. We do not necessarily endorse the comments of every participant but we are grateful for their willingness to be recorded Here is the list of people we spoke with:
Metropolitan Saba (Antiochian Archiocese)
Dr. Edith M. Humphrey
Dr. Carrie Frederick Frost
Fr. Stephen De Young
Dr. John Panagiotou
Dr. Valerie Karras
Dr. Jeannie Constantinou
Dr. James Skedros
Fr. Lucas Christensen
Fr. Alexander Lebedeff
Dr. Helen Theodoropoulos
Mother Christophora
Dr. Sarah Byrne-Martelli
Fr. Joseph Lucas
Frederica Mathews-Green
Dr. Mary Ford