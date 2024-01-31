The Orthodox Deaconess – Examining the Call for Restoration

Source: Ancient Faith Ministries

Have there ever been female deacons in the Orthodox Church? The answer is yes but several centuries ago. In the last decade or so, there have been calls to restore the office of Deaconess today which is a rather touchy subject in the Orthodox world. As part of our mission to Educate, Edify, and Evangelize, Ancient Faith Radio presents an in-depth audio documentary examining the call to restore Deaconesses in the Orthodox Church today. We talk with both proponents and opponents as well as those in the nuanced middle. We do not necessarily endorse the comments of every participant but we are grateful for their willingness to be recorded Here is the list of people we spoke with:

Metropolitan Saba (Antiochian Archiocese)

Dr. Edith M. Humphrey

Dr. Carrie Frederick Frost

Fr. Stephen De Young

Dr. John Panagiotou

Dr. Valerie Karras

Dr. Jeannie Constantinou

Dr. James Skedros

Fr. Lucas Christensen

Fr. Alexander Lebedeff

Dr. Helen Theodoropoulos

Mother Christophora

Dr. Sarah Byrne-Martelli

Fr. Joseph Lucas

Frederica Mathews-Green

Dr. Mary Ford

The full interviews with each of them are available HERE.