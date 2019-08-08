Source: Byzantine, TX

(president.gov.ua) – President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky had a meeting with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I at the Fener in Istanbul.

The Ecumenical Patriarch reiterated support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the Ecumenical Patriarch for supporting Ukraine.

“Our common value is human life. This is the main thing for me, especially now, when I became President of Ukraine. The authorities shouldn’t interfere in church affairs. I will defend the independence of the church,” the Head of State emphasized.

The agenda of the President’s visit to Turkey also includes St. George’s Cathedral located on the territory of the Ecumenical Patriarchate.