International Orthodox Theological Association Newsletter, July 2018

AFFORDABLE EXCURSIONS: VISIT MUSEUMS, MONASTERIES

Reserve your tickets here (scroll down to the bottom). IOTA’s Inaugural Conference in Iasi, Romania on 9-12 January 2019 will feature the work of 300+ speakers from over thirty countries, plus two fascinating excursions.

Half-day Excursion, 9 January 2019. Cost: $35 per person. No trip to Iasi is complete without a visit to the fabulous and historic Palace of Culture. Completed in 1926 in the Neogothic style, the building houses museums. The tour goes on to visit the Three Holy Hierarchs Monastery—the site of the 1642 Council of Iasi, discussed at the Conference—and the Cetatuia Monastery, which includes wine tasting. A bus will pick us up from the Unirea Hotel Lobby at 09:00 and drop us back at 14:00 that afternoon. For more information download this brochure

One-day Excursion, 13 January 2019. Cost: $60 per person. Join us as we visit six monasteries, including stunningly painted Unesco-designated historical sites: Varatec, Agapia, Gura Humorulu, Voronet, Humor, and Suceava Fortress. A bus will pick us up at Unirea Hotel Lobby at 09:00 and return no later than 20:00. For more information download this brochure.



PROMOTE YOUR ORGANIZATION AT THE CONFERENCE

Don’t miss this opportunity to partner with IOTA at the Inaugural Conference. Options include:

1) Exhibit at the Conference

2) Sponsor an activity, such as the Icon Exhibit, coffee break, wine reception, or banquet

3) Apply for an institutional membership

4) Host a meeting of your organization in conjunction with the Conference.

5) Special sessions: A limited number of time-slots on the Conference program remain open for special sessions. To propose a special session, send a session theme, description, and the names of four speakers from at least two countries to coordinator@iota-web.org

For more information on partnership opportunities, click here.

ABOUT IASI. The Inaugural Conference will be held in the beautiful city of Iasi, which is the most important spiritual, cultural, and academic center of Eastern Romania. For more information about the city, watch this video.

