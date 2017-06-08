Archdiocese Might Appoint Fr. Melackrinos to a Parish Again

Source: The National Herald
NEW YORK – His Grace Bishop Andonios of Phasiane, Chancellor of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America in an interview with The National Herald about Rev. Luke Melackrinos from St. Paul parish in Hempstead, NY did not rule out the latter’s appointment in a parish. Bishop Andonios said that “if the psychologist tells me that Fr. Melackrinos can minister as a priest and there is no danger to repeat the same things again, I will appoint him, why not?”
Melackrinos – who is married and a father of three – was placed on suspension from all his liturgical and administrative duties as presiding priest at St. Paul’s for sending inappropriate photographs of himself to a female parishioner electronically. Melackrinos was serving at the parish since 2006.
The congregants, especially the youth were distressed, because they held him in high respect and esteem.
Melackrinos continues to dwell in the parish home, he works as a salesperson and sees two psychologists. The interview follows:
TNH: Your Grace what is going on with Fr. Luke Melackrinos from St. Paul’s parish? Can you provide an update?
BA: Fr. Melackrinos continues to see a psychologist and I am waiting to see his report. He goes to the psychologist to whom I sent himand he also sees another psychologist.
TNH: Does he see two psychologists?
BA: Yes, yes, for a period of time his presbytera was going as well, if I remember correctly. But Fr. Melackrinos goes once a week to the psychologist, and I am waiting to see his report.
TNH: When is the psychologist going to give you his report?
BA: The psychologist told me it would take at least six months.
TNH: Does Fr. Melackrinos continue to live in the parish home?
BA: Yes he lives in the parish house, but he has found another job to support his family.
TNH: What kind of a job does he do?
BA: I think he is a salesperson, I don’t know exactly. We talk, but I didn’t have a chance to ask him. You know he pains and he is ashamed of what has happened.
TNH: Is there any possibility to appoint him again as a priest to a parish to Liturgize, to preach, to advise children?
BA: If the psychologist tells me that he can be appointed and that there is no danger to repeat the same things again, I will appoint him, why not? He will continue seeing a psychologist often, because we want to be sure that he is not going to repeat the same things again.
Unreal. Are there people still out there who are unfamiliar with, and/or have learned nothing from, what happened to the Roman Catholic Church when they deferred to the judgment of psychologists and returned to ministry persons guilty of sexual misconduct? If the same mistakes are made, we may expect the same results.
Ross S Heckmann, I would ask you to read and digest my reply. I personally know Fr. Luke Melackrinos and at Saint Pauls Church Father was an outstanding fully active Spiritually directed Parish Priest. He is married to a woman who with three children are Christ centered…and with her family Priesthood background she set an example of Piety as well as Humility. They were all loved and respected. The “evil one” who has chosen to destroy so many Bishops and Priest of good intentions set his cross hairs on Fr Luke. Yes Father Luke who was given status and high ratings from all including his Bishop became vain or puffed up. From his lack of humility he fell like the Prophet David with Bathsheeba. St. David suffered with his conscious and through great internal sufferings he reached out to God and truly repented. With repentance comes humility and then forgiveness and forbearance. I also have sinned and I can not throw the first stone; All I can do is forgive the sin and be forbear ant. The good Bishop Andoni with approvals from all including Jesus Christ will give Lukas another opportunity to serve so he may redeem his honor and soul. We all need to love the sinner for we are sinners and his wife Matushka and children need us to forgive the family. Fr. Luke who the Orthodox world now knows will be allowed to Shepard his flock but all will be with love observing his Path to dignity and the Crown. I in my own family have had a fallen Priesthood with great consequences to the family, Church members and a scandal to the Church of Christ. Your brother in Christ, Andoni…acarris@icloud.com