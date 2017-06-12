Atlas of American Orthodox Monasteries Electronic Edition is Now Available

Source: Assembly of Canonical Orthodox Bishops of the USA

The electronic version of the widely popular Atlas of American Orthodox Christian Monasteries has been released by the Assembly of Canonical Orthodox Bishops of the USA and made available free of charge to everyone. The PDF file with the Atlas can be downloaded free of charge here. The hard copy of the Atlas can be purchased directly from the publisher, Holy Cross Orthodox Press.

Drawing on extensive research, as well as fascinating stories and insider information, the Atlas offers readers:

A scholarly introduction into traditions of Eastern Christian monasticism and a history of Orthodox monasteries in America

A full and comprehensive directory of 80 American Orthodox Christian monasteries

An enticing travel guide for those seeking to visit American monasteries and to “sample” monastic life.

In addition, twenty-two featured monasteries share their personal stories and offer a glimpse into the surprising spiritual appeal of monastic life in 21st century America.

Edited by Alexei Krindatch. 150 pages of text are accompanied by four sets of color maps and more than one hundred photographs depicting everyday life in US Orthodox monasteries. The full table of contents is provided below.

“This is a fascinating and comprehensive guide to a small but important sector of American religious life. Whether you want to know about the history and theology of Orthodox monasticism or you just want to know what to expect if you visit, the stories, maps, and directories here are invaluable.” — Nancy T. Ammerman, Ph.D., Professor of Sociology of Religion, Boston University

Table of Contents

Message from Archbishop Demetrios, Chairman, Assembly of Canonical Orthodox Bishops of the USA

Editor’s Note: About This Book

Acknowledgments and Contributing Authors

Inclusiveness of the Atlas and Terminology Used

Some Interesting Facts about Orthodox Christian Monasteries in the United States

Chapter 1. Traditions of Orthodox Monasticism

Chapter 2. The Historical Development of Orthodox Monasteries in the United States: An Overview

Chapter 3. Directory of American Orthodox Christian Monasteries by State

Maps: Overview of Orthodox Christian Monasteries in the United States Orthodox Christian Monasteries: Size of Monastic Community Orthodox Christian Monasteries: Primary Language Used in Worship Services and Church Calendar Followed Orthodox Christian Monasteries: Overnight Accommodations Offered to Visitors

Directory of American Orthodox Christian Monasteries by State

Chapter 4. The Way They Live: the Stories of Some American Orthodox Monasteries

The Alaskan Monastic Communities: St. Michael Skete on Spruce Island and St. Nilus Skete on St. Nilus Island (Serbian Orthodox Church in the USA)

All-Merciful Saviour Monastery, Vashon Island, Washington (Russian Orthodox Church Outside of Russia)

Annunciation of the Theotokos and Panagia Vlahernon Greek Orthodox Monasteries, Reddick and Williston, Florida (Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America)

Dormition of the Mother of God Monastery, Rives Junction, Michigan (Orthodox Church in America)

Hermitage of the Holy Cross, Wayne, West Virginia (Russian Orthodox Church Outside of Russia)

Holy Archangels Greek Orthodox Monastery, Kendalia, Texas (Greek Orthodox Archdiocese)

Holy Cross Monastery, Castro Valley, California (Orthodox Church in America)

Holy Monastery of St. Paisius, Safford, Arizona (Serbian Orthodox Church in the USA)

Holy Myrrhbearers Monastery, Otego, New York (Orthodox Church in America)

Holy Protection Orthodox Monastery, White Haven, Pennsylvania (Greek Orthodox Archdiocese)

Holy Trinity Orthodox Monastery, Jordanville, New York (Russian Orthodox Church Outside of Russia)

Monks of New Skete and Nuns of New Skete, Cambridge, New York (Orthodox Church in America)

Protection of the Most Holy Mother of God (“New Gracanica”) Monastery, Third Lake, Illinois (Serbian Orthodox Church in the USA)

St. Anthony’s Greek Orthodox Monastery, Florence, Arizona (Greek Orthodox Archdiocese)

St. John the Forerunner Greek Orthodox Monastery, Goldendale, Washington (Greek Orthodox Archdiocese)

St. John of San Francisco Orthodox Monastery, Manton, California (Orthodox Church in America)

St. Herman of Alaska Monastery, Platina, California (Serbian Orthodox Church)

St. Sabbas the Sanctified Orthodox Monastery, Harper Woods, Michigan (Russian Orthodox Church Outside of Russia)

St. Tikhon’s Orthodox Monastery, South Canaan, Pennsylvania (Orthodox Church in America)

If You Decide, to Go: a Few Simple Rules to Follow When Visiting an Orthodox Christian Monastery