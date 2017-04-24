Source: Assembly of Canonical Orthodox Bishops in the USA
The first ever, national study on evangelization and outreach in Orthodox parishes in the United States has been released by the Assembly of Canonical Orthodox Bishops of the USA.
Download the report in various formats:
- Executive Summary (pdf)
- Full Report (pdf)
The report “Go and Make Disciples: Evangelization and Outreach in US Orthodox Parishes” explores the practices and strategies developed by some Orthodox parishes that can be viewed as “exemplary” in their missionary and outreach efforts. Examples of what the readers will find in the report include:
- The “secrets” of being a parish that attracts and welcomes new members;
- Eight good practices of welcoming first-time visitors and inquirers about the Faith;
- How do “exemplary” parishes achieve a high degree of involvement of their members in parish life;
- Four distinct features of religious education in the “exemplary” parishes;
- Six “lessons” that Church leadership (bishops) can learn from the “exemplary” parishes.
Parishes of seven Orthodox jurisdictions participated in this study. The report was prepared by Alexei Krindatch, the Assembly’s Research Coordinator in cooperation with Fr. Eric Tosi (OCA), Fr. John Parker (OCA) and Adam Roberts (Antiochian Archdiocese). The study was initiated and sponsored by the Committee for Agencies and Endorsed Organizations (Bishop Gregory of Nyssa, Chairman).
I guess another pertinent question is who appointed Father Ketchum to be “King” of the Church? The parish is the people who are the members of the parish. I can see where a parishioner, AFTER DUE PROCESS BY HIGHER AUTHORITY THAN THE PRIEST, can be excommunicated for reasons of his or her failure on religious grounds, but certainly not for refusing administrative commands such as refusing to go into the priest’s office.
Our church has many great priests but it also has its share of bad or incompetent priests, and the shame is that our Archdiocese knows who they are. Instead of purging them from the ranks they are transferred from one parish to another after each time the priest fails and creates a scandal.
There has to be some filter for these priests and I also think the Church Boards have to have the courage to correct some of the failing-grade priests that I have seen in my lifetime. Some are downright criminal, but others are more subtle with self serving goals and definitely without concern for the parish welfare.
Sorry to say, many Board members just look away. If you serve on the Board it is like any other position of responsibility if you take it seriously. You many not always be able to please everyone in your position, but you must stand up for truth, transparency, and be a productive servant. Luckily for us in Houston, we have also had the likes of Father Nick Triantafilou and Father Lou Christopoulos who were pillars of the priesthood and our faith, and gave us great examples to follow. I continually pray for their good health
and long life. God bless other loving priests who protect and love their flock!