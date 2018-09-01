The Call to Revive the Female Diaconate: Thirty Years After Rhodes

Source: St. Phoebe Center for the Deaconess
Saturday, November 3, 2018
1 to 5 pm
Saints Peter & Paul Greek Orthodox Church
Glenview, (Chicago) IL
FREE-WILL OFFERING AT THE DOOR
SPEAKER: Teva Regule, Ph.D.
“The Female Diaconate in the Orthodox Church? The State of the Question”
PANELISTS: Randa Karadsheh Anderson, Ph.D., Carrie Frederick Frost, Ph.D., Deacon Perry Hamalis, Ph.D.
Panelists will discuss:
- Why Ordination?
- How can a revived male and femal diaconate build up the Body of Christ?
- Is NOW the time?
In 1988, Ecumenical Patriarch Demetrios I
convened an International Orthodox consultation in Rhodes, Greece to explore the ministry and Ordination of women in the Orthodox Church. Notable among its concluding recommendations was the call to revive the female diaconate.
In honor of the 30th anniversary of this
consultation, this event will summarize the
history of the multiple calls for the revival of the female diaconate, discuss developments in more recent years, and reflect on ways this important ministry can help build up Christ’s Church.
Plan to attend!
Free-will offering at the door
Hosted by the St. Phoebe Center for the Deaconess and the Saint Catherine Institute for Orthodox Christian Studies