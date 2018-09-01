The Call to Revive the Female Diaconate: Thirty Years After Rhodes

Source: St. Phoebe Center for the Deaconess

Saturday, November 3, 2018

1 to 5 pm

Saints Peter & Paul Greek Orthodox Church



Glenview, (Chicago) IL

FREE-WILL OFFERING AT THE DOOR



___________________ Panelists will discuss: Why Ordination?

How can a revived male and femal diaconate build up the Body of Christ?

Is NOW the time?



In 1988, Ecumenical Patriarch Demetrios I

convened an International Orthodox consultation in Rhodes, Greece to explore the ministry and Ordination of women in the Orthodox Church. Notable among its concluding recommendations was the call to revive the female diaconate.

In honor of the 30th anniversary of this

consultation, this event will summarize the

history of the multiple calls for the revival of the female diaconate, discuss developments in more recent years, and reflect on ways this important ministry can help build up Christ’s Church.