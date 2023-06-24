[ditty_news_ticker id="27897"] A Prayer for Orthodox Christian Unity
A Prayer for Orthodox Christian Unity

Governance & Unity Essays, Governance & Unity News, OCL Publications, Orthodox Christian Laity

O All-Holy Trinity, Father Son, and Holy Spirit, we, your faithful children beseech you to forgive us the sin of divisiveness, which is rooted in our hearts, our dioceses, and our land.

Implant in our lives the holy vine of unity which only you can bestow on those who have come together in your name.

Enlighten us with your grace so that we may come to the knowledge of your truth, and move our hearts to respond with trust and total obedience to your divine will.

Through the intercessions of the God-inspired Holy Fathers of the First Ecumenical Council at Nicaea, who in harmony decreed that there should be one hierarch in each city serving your faithful as a loving father over his children, one shepherd over a united flock, we also praise your all-holy name.

O Father who is without beginning, O Son who is eternal, and O Holy Spirit, the life-creator, illuminate the way and guide us all to once again unite your Holy Church. Amen.

  1. Cato the Elder on

    I like the fact that OCL is highlighting the prayer for Orthodox Christian Unity on its website.

    Is this the prayer that the Assembly of Bishops recite at the beginning of each of its meetings?

    If not, they should consider praying this prayer. It may help them focus on the task before them.

