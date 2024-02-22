American Bible Society, Greek Orthodox Archdiocese Discuss Innovative Ways to Increase Biblical Engagement

Source: Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America

His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America today welcomed American Bible Society’s (ABS) Board of Directors, who visited the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese as part of their triennial Board Retreat, focused on strengthening Church partnerships and fostering innovative approaches to Bible access, engagement, and distribution. This is the first time American Bible Society’s Board has met at the Archdiocese.

The ABS Board reflects an inter-Christian character. Elaine Allen, Treasurer of the Archdiocese and Special Advisor to the Archbishop and Theo Nicolakis, Chief Information Officer of the Archdiocese, serve on the ABS Board along with representatives from Catholic and Protestant Christian traditions.

In his remarks to the Board, His Eminence stated, “Reflecting on the relationship of our Archdiocese, and indeed all the Churches, to the American Bible Society, I am struck by the generosity that prevails time and time again. ABS gives unselfishly to the Body of Christ wherever it can, something for which we are all so very grateful.”

Archbishop Elpidophoros and the members of the ABS Board engaged in a spirited discussion on improving Bible literacy and catechetical education—especially as it pertains to our youth; ways the Archdiocese can leverage ABS’ rich digital Bible tools; the need for an English edition of the New Testament authorized by the Ecumenical Patriarchate; ABS trauma healing program; and other partnership opportunities.

The Greek Orthodox Archdiocese has a long, collaborative partnership with the American Bible Society. Among the most notable fruits of that partnership include: The publication of the “Come Receive the Light” Bible in the 1970’s under Archbishop Iakovos of blessed memory and distributed to parishes across the Archdiocese. The first-ever edition of the Orthodox Christian Military Edition of the New Testament and Psalms; the Children’s Bible Reader for Orthodox Christian youth; several custom editions of the New Testament and Psalms for our young adults and camping ministry programs; and licensing ABS’ Kingsley’s Meadow animated Bible programming for children through the Archdiocese’s AppleTV app. His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew visited ABS’ headquarters during his 2009 US Visit.

During their visit to the Archdiocese the ABS board participated in an Orthros Service (Matins), followed by a business session, and luncheon hosted by His Eminence. The ABS Board is scheduled to visit St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine later in the day.

Since 1816, American Bible Society, part of the global fellowship of the United Bible Societies, has been making the Bible available to every person in a language and format each can understand and afford, so all people may experience its life-changing message. One of the nation’s first and most enduring ministries, American Bible Society today advocates for all people to apply the Bible’s teachings to their lives in ways that transform their relationship with God, self, and others. For free Bible resources visit AmericanBible.org.

Photos: GOARCH/Dimitrios Panagos