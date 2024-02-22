GOA Department of Religious Education Launches: Did You Know?

Source: Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America

The Department of Religious Education (DRE) of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America is overjoyed to announce the launch of Did You Know? The DRE is kicking off this enlightening initiative just in time for the Triodion, the pre-Lenten period, marking the starting point of our journey to Pascha (Easter).

Did You Know? is your go-to source for concise answers to a wide range of intriguing questions about the Greek Orthodox faith. Each answer packs a punch of insight in 200 words or less (up to 1.5 minutes). While they are mini, they are mighty. These answers aim to deepen your understanding of topics you might not be super familiar with or might not have heard of.

In the coming days, the first Did You Know? will be released, followed by periodic releases until the DRE answers every question you ask and others that might spark your curiosity. Some responses will coincide with the ecclesiastical calendar, while others when you least expect it.

In this age of social media, Did You Know? equips Generation Z and millennials with facts they can trust and easily absorb while scrolling. Clergy, religious educators, and parents can share these nuggets of knowledge with the faithful, those inquiring about Orthodoxy, and loved ones.

→ WHERE DO I FIND DID YOU KNOW?

You can find the answers in real-time on the Department’s social media accounts — Instagram, X, and Facebook: @goarchDRE. Or you can catch them in the DRE’s weekly electronic newsletter — subscribe for free at: religioused.goarch.org. You will also find them popping up in other places, but staying connected with the DRE ensures you never miss one.

→ WHAT IF I PLAN ON DOING A SOCIAL MEDIA FAST FOR LENT?

For those observing a social media fast, simply ensure you subscribe to the DRE’s weekly newsletter before Lent begins to receive them directly in your Inbox.

→ WHERE DO I SEND MY QUESTIONS FOR DID YOU KNOW?

Send your questions directly to the DRE via email at [email protected] or by Direct Messaging (DM’ing) the Department through its social media accounts. The DRE team will do its absolute best to answer each question, which can be answered in 200 words or less, at a fitting time or based on the ecclesiastical calendar.

→ MEET THE NEWEST DRE INSTAGRAMMER

The DRE is, once again, teaming up with a talented Orthodox Instagrammer. This time, it’s with @orthodoxoutcast to create digital images for Did You Know? Seraphim Clay is behind the popular Orthodox Outcast Instagram account, which shares the depth of Orthodoxy through imagery, photography, and the teachings of the Church Fathers — so follow or subscribe to the DRE to witness his iconic creations.

→ WHAT’S BEHIND THE LOGO?

The Did You Know? logo features a lightbulb, symbolizing Christ’s divinity as the Light of the World. The cross in the center of the lightbulb serves as a reminder that behind every cross is the Resurrection.

For more information, contact:

Department of Religious Education (DRE)

Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America Email: [email protected]

Instagram, X, Facebook: @goarchDRE Website & Subscribe: religioused.goarch.org