AOB ANNOUNCES INTER-PARISH ASSOCATION PROGRAM

Source: Assembly of Canonical Orthodox Bishops of the USA

NEW YORK – The Assembly of Canonical Orthodox Bishops of the United States of America is pleased to announce its Inter-Parish Associations program.

Inter-Parish Associations promote communication, camaraderie, and cooperation across Orthodox Christian parishes of all jurisdictions in a given geographical area. They are local (ie. the city/town level) and include both clergy and laity. Their purpose is to break down barriers across Orthodox Christian jurisdictions and, as a unified Orthodox Christian community, witness Christ’s love in local society.

