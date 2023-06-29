Source: Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America

Meeting of the Holy and Sacred Synod of the

Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople

His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America participated in the Holy and Sacred Synod of the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople. His Eminence had the opportunity to brief the participants on the ongoing developments regarding the proposed revision of the Charter of the Archdiocese.

His Eminence also proposed to the Holy and Sacred Synod that a Metropolitan be appointed as a hierarch for the current Metropolis of New Jersey. The Synod unanimously agreed.

Under the existing charter, the hierarch with responsibility for the New Jersey Metropolis must be the Metropolitan of New Jersey. Accordingly, the Holy Eparchial Synod will be convened on July 5th solely for that purpose. His Grace Bishop Apostolos of Medeia, who currently has Liturgical and Pastoral responsibilities for the Metropolis of New Jersey, is among the candidates to be considered for Metropolitan of New Jersey.

Prior to his travel to Constantinople, His Eminence held the first of a series of virtual meetings with esteemed clergy from the Archdiocesan District, the Metropolis of Boston, and the Metropolis of New Jersey with over 150 total clergy participating for the purpose of further exploring the proposed revisions to the Charter of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese together.

His Eminence is next scheduled to meet in person with the clergy brotherhood of the Metropolis of Chicago on July 7, 2023. A virtual meeting of His Eminence with the clergy of the Metropolis of Detroit is scheduled on July 5th, with the clergy of the Metropolis of Atlanta on August 1st, with the clergy of the Metropolis of Denver on August 3rd, with the clergy of the Metropolis of Pittsburgh on August 3rd, and with the clergy of the Metropolis of San Fransisco on August 11th.