Archbishop Elpidophoros Visits the Serbian Orthodox Diocese of New Gračanica

Source: Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America

NEW YORK – During his multi-day visitation of the Metropolis of Chicago over the Fourth of July weekend, His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophros of America, accompanied by Metropolitan Nathanael of Chicago, made a pilgrimage to the Serbian Orthodox Diocese of New Gračanica-Midwestern America. He was received by Bishop Longin of New Gračanica at the eponymous Monastery, where he had the opportunity to venerate the relics ofSt. Mardarije (Uskokovic), the First Serbian Bishop in America and Canada. He was glorified as a saint by the Serbian Church on May 29, 2015, and his feast day established to be celebrated on December 12.

Commenting afterward on this visitation, Archbishop Elpidophoros said:

“I rejoiced to visit with our Serbian brethren and savor the piety and devotion that Serbian Church exudes. As someone with great devotion for the relics of the Saints, I was honored to venerate those of Saint Mardarije, and to experience his witness here in our blessed Nation. All Orthodox Christians of the United States, and indeed the Western Hemisphere, share in the grace of God’s holy ones, who constantly intercede on our behalf.”

Photos of this visit are available at: https://www.flickr.com/photos/goarch/albums/72157709495036271