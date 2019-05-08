Source: Orthodox Church in America

SYOSSET, NY [OCA] During the first day of their Spring Session at the Chancery May 7, 2019, the members of the Holy Synod of Bishops confirmed the nomination by His Beatitude, Metropolitan Tikhon of Andrew D. Smith as Treasurer of the Orthodox Church in America.

Endorsed by the Metropolitan Council at a special meeting on Thursday, April 18, he succeeds Melanie Ringa, who has served faithfully as Treasurer since 2009.

Received into the Orthodox Faith at Holy Apostles Church, Columbia, SC in 2012, Andrew earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration in 2004 and a Master of Accounting Degree -the following year from the University of North Carolina—Chapel Hill. In also holds a Master of Divinity Degree from Yale Divinity School, from which he graduated in 2010. Most recently, he served as Assistant City Administrator and Finance Director for the City of Forest Acres, SC. Previously, he was Director of Administration and Finance at Lutheran Theological Southern Seminary at Lenoir-Rhye University, Hickory, NC/Columbia, SC. He also served as a member of the Board of Directors of the Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority, Columbia, SC.

Andrew and his wife Shannon [Maria] have two sons, Nikolas and Kassian.

“It’s both deeply humbling and an honor to have been entrusted with the responsibilities entailed with this position, and I can think of no better alignment of my professional experiences and sense of vocation,” Andrew said as he anticipates beginning his duties. “I look forward to attending to the financial health of the OCA while assisting in the fulfillment of its apostolic work.”