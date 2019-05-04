Source: The National Herald

BOSTON – Interim Deans of Hellenic College and Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology Dr. Bruce Beck and Rev. Thomas FitzGerald, respectively, sent a joint letter dated April 24, 2019 to all students attempting to pacify them regarding the situation at both Schools.

They emphasize that, “during the coming academic year, all the majors in the College will remain the same, and all current students will be able to complete the majors in which they are currently enrolled.”

The deans also informed the students about a recent note issued by academic authorities of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, writing, “we also want you to know that this week, the New England Commission on Higher Education (NECHE), issued a formal communication to our School based on their Fall 2018 site visit. The communication re-affirmed our accreditation.”

It is reminded here that Demitrios Katos, prior Dean of Hellenic College, resigned almost a year-and-a-half ago – leaving the School altogether – and that Jim Skedros of the School of Theology also resigned as Dean, but remained at Holy Cross as a professor.

Newly-appointed interim HCHC President Metropolitan Methodios of Boston has not responded to a written request of The National Herald since Wednesday April 24, 2019 to inform the Greek-American Community through an interview about what is going on at Hellenic College and Holy Cross.

The letter of the Deans to the students reads as follows:

“Dear Students:

As you know, Pre-registration for Fall 2019 courses began April 16 for both Hellenic College and Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology.

With the leadership of His Eminence Metropolitan Methodios, we look forward to welcoming new students in the Fall into all of our current programs, including the Semester of Faith and Byzantine Chant Certificate students. The recently completed work of the ReImagine Committee, comprised of trustees, faculty, and administration, resulted in setting the foundations for the Hellenic College faculty to work in the upcoming year on analyzing and enhancing its programs while making immediate expenditure modifications. During the coming academic year, all the majors in the College will remain the same, and all current students will be able to complete the majors in which they are currently enrolled.

The faculties will be working with the Academic Affairs committee of the Board of Trustees during the coming academic year on revising our current programs in order to help our students explore, choose, and prepare for their vocations.

We also want you to know that this week, the New England Commission on Higher Education (NECHE), issued a formal communication to our School based on their Fall 2018 site visit. The communication re-affirmed our accreditation and it stated that our School continues to meet their standard on institutional resources. They also noted the serious attention that our School is giving to the challenges confronting us.

We continue to work with NECHE regarding institutional resources and planning. Although much work needs to be accomplished, we want you to know that the Faculty, Administration, and Board of Trustees are working hard to ensure that you receive the best education possible.

Wishing you and your families a blessed Holy Week and a joyous Pascha.

Rev. Thomas FitzGerald, ThD., Dean, SOT

Dr. Bruce Beck, ThD., Dean, Hellenic College.”