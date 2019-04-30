Source: Orthodox Christian Laity
The Synaxis of Patriarchs in 2008 decided that the Orthodox Church in the USA is uncanonical. How many more years can this situation fester? The Synaxis developed an Assembly of Bishops of all the canonical bishops in the USA to address the issue. They have been meeting for ten years and have reached an impasse. It is now up to the Patriarchs to act either in a synodical conciliar meeting with the 14 Self Ruling Patriarchs/Hierarchs, or if that cannot happen, the Ecumenical Patriarch needs to act as he did in Ukraine. On his visit to the USA in July 2019, he can call the Assembly of Bishops together to establish timelines for a canonical Autocephalous Orthodox Christian Church in the USA. In this way, he can surely demonstrate to the faithful that he is doing so: “…because the time has surely come for us to move beyond words to actions. We know much better than what we actually do. We are called to put our theory and theology into policy and practice. We are called to move beyond what is “mine” and what is “yours” to what is “ours.” From now on, this is how we should conceive and conduct all of our ministries and resources, all of our departments and initiatives. Otherwise, we do not practice what we preach. It is really up to us to accept the challenge or to refuse the call.” (Message of Patriarch Bartholomew to the Assembly of Bishops gathered in Dallas in 2014). The time to move beyond words to actions in NOW!
See 40 years of calls for unity by various sources:
- Metropolitan Philip’s 1979 Address to Faithful on the Sunday of Orthodoxy in Los Angeles, CA.
- Statement on Mission and Evangelism and Statement on the Church in North America with the signatures of the bishops from Proceedings of the 1994 Conference of Orthodox Bishops Ligonier, PA
- Orthodox Christian Laity: A Resolution for Autocephaly adopted on October 10, 1998 in Los Angeles, CA.
George Matsoukas, OCL Executive Director
I would like the director to specifically identify where in the proceedings of the “Synaxis of Patriarchs in 2008” that the Orthodox Church in America was declared uncanonical. I took a brief look and I could not find it. And if that is the case, why are the OCA bishops allowed in the room when the Assembly of Bishops in the USA meet? It has always been my understanding that the autocephaly of the OCA has been contested, as is just about everything else between the Church of Russia and the Ecumenical Patriarchate.
It seems to me that the director harbors biases, and leading off with that volley does nothing but continue to feed into the cultural biases and differences. You declare a whole, like minded, community of Orthodox Christians to be of no consequence. You may not recognize the Tomos granted the OCA, but that certainly doesn’t make the OCA uncanonical, not unless you consider the Church of Russia, from among whose exiles it grew, to be uncanonical.
I have to be honest. Nonsense like this makes me want to unsubscribe from the OCL; but I won’t. It is good to know what other Orthodox in America are thinking even if I vehemently disagree with them.
“I would like the director to specifically identify where in the proceedings of the “Synaxis of Patriarchs in 2008” that the Orthodox Church in America was declared uncanonical. ” You won’t find that. He was not speaking about the OCA, but rather the situation of multiple jurisdictions, multiple bishops in the same city, etc. That is uncanonical, and that is what he was referring to.
What happened in Ukraine was itself uncanonical. The EP has no right to interfere in the internal affairs of another patriarch’s domain, nor to recognize schismatics who separated themselves from the Church years ago. I was shocked to read your statement that he should do the same here. In my opinion the number one block to a unified Orthodox presence in the US is the EP’s “papal” aspirations, i.e. , his desire to rule the world from the phanar. And yes there currently is an already existing indigenous, autocephalous Orthodox Christian body in the US, the OCA.
Yes, I agree with John Czukkermann. I feel for the passion behind George M’s message and believe at heart there are good things George and the OCL and his leadership have accomplished. To infer in any way the current Orthodox Christians NOT associated with the Ecumenical Patriarchate are somehow “Uncanonical” would be very very very wrong.
Myself and many like me, have suffered and continue to suffer the insults of the Greek Orthodox Church in America aligned with the Ecumenical Patriarchate in Istanbul, Turkey. I could fill a whole book and 3 or more film productions of the again and again flip flop of relationships that for me ended most recently this past February 2019 when one of the retired G.O.A. bishops stated to me, “you are not one of us,” On the same day I was publically insulted by the Greek Orthodox Metropolitan Alexios adding to my already emotional retraumatization of his saying one thing 3 hours before and then insulting me, deriding me, negating his very words a few hours before to deal with a problem.
I certainly agree with George M. We “need to put our theology into practice. It begins with the basic commandment of Christ of loving each other. It does take suffering, as our Lord suffered, and does mean forgiveness as our Lord also demonstrated to the thief on the cross at the last minute. What I cannot agree with is if the OCL recognizes Barthlomew, as a legitimate leader given his current and past acts to refuse to recognize the autocephaly of the OCA, Orthodox Church in America, and then gives support to irregular leaders in Ukraine.
At best, this fight hurts many many people in many ways, and cannot be resolved by asking “the wolf” to have concern for the sheep.
There are other avenues to travel to unity but NOT this one.
Patriarch Bartholomew acted in an aggressive and uncanonical manner in the Ukraine (which is outside his jurisdiction) – and he formally RECOGNIZED AND ENTERED INTO COMMUNION WITH DEFROCKED AND EXCOMMUNICATED SCHISMATICS. The suggestion that he come to the US to meddle in affairs here is ridiculous and offensive to me. Good thing I am in ROCOR – who already pulled out of the SCOBA group and will have nothing to do with this nonsense from the Masonic Archons in the GOARCH and elsewhere. If Bartholomew comes here to meddle it will cause a split right down the middle of American Orthodoxy, just like it is doing in the Ukraine. I wonder what this George Matsoukas thinks about Met. Onuphry and the canonical Orthodox Church of the Ukraine (which is supported by the entire Orthodox world except for Constantinople), that is now being openly persecuted by the government?