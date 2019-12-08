Orthodox Christian Prison Ministry Launches National Search for Executive Director

Source: Orthodox Christian Prison Ministry

To everything there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven. (Ecclesiastes 3:1)

Dear Friends of Orthodox Christian Prison Ministry,

For over five years, I have been privileged to serve as the part-time Executive Director of OCPM. As a priest and retired federal prison chaplain, I have dedicated much of my life and ministry to serving those in jails and prisons. It has been a blessing to see the impact OCPM has made in the lives of so many, through its noble mission:

To serve those who are incarcerated and their families, and provide resources, training and support to our ministry partners.

This mission statement serves as the backbone to OCPM’s new strategic plan, which we have been carefully implementing the past several months. With this new vision in place, I feel that the season is ripe for a new full-time executive director at OCPM.

I had the honor to be on the Board of OCPM from its beginnings in 2005. Following my retirement from the federal chaplaincy in 2010, I made the transition to work part-time as the Assistant Director. In 2014, I was asked to become the interim Executive Director. It has never been my desire to be the full-time Executive Director because of my other responsibilities as a parish priest. I believe that OCPM needs a full-time Executive Director as it moves forward as a national ministry. I will assist with the transition of the new Executive Director and remain with OCPM doing what I love by giving retreats and trainings.

I am pleased to announce that we have engaged the firm Orthodox Ministry Services ([email protected]) to facilitate the search and recruiting process. To ensure we find the best possible candidate, we have launched a national search. The full position description and announcement can be found on the OCPM website www.theocpm.org.

With prayers,

Fr. Stephen Powley

Executive Director