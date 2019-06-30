WHAT HAVE WE IN AMERICA LEARNED ABOUT THE PATRIARCHATES? WHAT CAN WE OFFER TO THEM THAT WILL SERVE OUR HOLY CHURCH?

Source: Orthodox Christian Laity
Musing from OCL Board Member, George Karcazes
As we consider the upcoming visit of Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew to the United States, we who live our faith as Americans in this multi-cultural, multi-ethnic, religiously diverse country are called to ponder the future of Orthodoxy in America.
What have we learned about the state of Orthodoxy in the World and in our own home from recent events?
- We have learned that at the highest Patriarchal levels, Orthodoxy in the world is hopelessly divided. After decades of planning for a Holy and Great Council, unanimously agreeing on a date and place, the place was changed from Turkey to Crete at the request of Moscow, allegedly because a Russian plane was shot down in Syria by a Turkish plane. Then, Moscow and those influenced by Moscow and Antioch (because of a dispute with Jerusalem) all boycotted the Council, which is now referred to as the “Council of Crete” rather than the “Holy and Great Council of 2016″.
- We have learned that Moscow continues its multi-year efforts to challenge the “Primacy of Honor” accorded to Constantinople for millennia, and that in response, Constantinople rescinded a centuries-old grant of jurisdiction over what is now known as Ukraine to Moscow and granted “Autocephaly” to the Church in Ukraine, which is further stressing the relations between and among the Patriarchates and autocephalous Churches.
- We have learned that the Assembly of Bishops in the US have been meeting for a decade and have been unable to agree on a plan to bring the 14 “ethnic jurisdictions” into canonical order under a single Synod of Bishops electing its own presiding bishop.
- We have learned from the recent appointment of a new Archbishop of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America by Constantinople that the process set forth in the Charter and Regulation of the Archdiocese are meaningless; that the laity in the US are being marginalized; and that our forefathers and mothers who established the parishes are denigrated as “assimilationist”.
What can we, as Americans, offer to the Patriarchates and autocephalous Churches who are prisoners of their histories and countries in the Old World?
- We can remind them that it is better for them to work in a conciliar and synodal manner, rather than in a hierarchical, monarchical manner, putting aside concerns over who has primacy over who.
- We can remind them that the laity in America have proven that they know how to make things work. We can explain to them that process matters; that working in synergy with the laity who have the skills to help them communicate effectively, the work of the Church can proceed in a manner that is “pleasing to Christ”.
- We can propose an Orthodox Christian Secretariat to bring all 14 Old World jurisdictions together in one place, so that they can meet regularly to face the issues of the day, overcoming the fragmentation both in World Orthodoxy and in our own divided Church here at home in America.
- We can expose them to rules of engagement that ensure that decisions can be made that reflect the will of the majority, allow for the expression of and respect for the opinions of dissenters but do not permit the “tyranny of the minority” where a single dissenter can thwart every decision.
We pray that this visit of the Ecumenical Patriarch will encourage him to engage with the other 13 Old World independent hierarchs in a process of unity that will enable the unification of our own Orthodox Church in the US. Let this beginning be their legacy.
Christ is in our midst!
Dear George,
You assess the problem rather well without long diatribes. Yet to be American and to be true to our Orthodox Christian roots and heritage, we cannot be anything different than what we are. We can always be more humble, more forgiving, more loving, more seekers for justice and truth, but we can not trade in our God-given identity to be pleasers of men and not do what Father Thomas Hopko always would write in his letters and donations sent to me “to be well pleasing to God”. Whether a foreign ruler, be it Patriarch or prince, wants to recognize what we are already doing usually centers on collection of funds. This is why traditionally why monastics step up to the plate in these schismatic moves and prayerfully pray and act for unity. As God-fearing monastics, we are not tied to purse strings. Continue on as you previously have written encouraging the cooperative efforts of all. Let’s just do what needs to be done. One does not need a blessing beforehand to do good. The Assembly of Orthodox can be just that. We have a legal right of Assembly in America. We have a morally defining mandate from God, through the Regional American Saints that we celebrate today to be the Orthodox Christian Church in and of America. That has been my experience and Orthodox Christian tradition in America. God willing the hierarchal powers to be will see the fruits and such and get on the band wagon when truth and honesty are the motivating horses pulling the wagon. If not, we are sure to see sooner than later the “horses” of the Apocalypse and for that “we must keep our eyes on Jesus” as the only hope and the chariot ride going on the heavenly road.
In recent months as my roof goes unrepaired from a water leak as insurance and roofer battle it out and I battle MOLD DISEASE, pray and work for cleaner air, my eyes deepen in understanding the living hell to what it could be in the nuclear contamination we can suffer worldwide from the effects of stirring up the NUCLEAR WASTE in Ukraine and areas contaminated by the Chernobyl Nuclear Reactor meltdown of 1986. This world changing event in my opinion needs the top priority, as stated by the recent Nobel Prize winners and scientists as well as the spiritual guide and recognized elder as clairvoyant to coming events Hieromonk, Father Alexander of the Valaam Monastery Protectorate for women I met in my trip to St. Petersburg, Russia in 2005 who warned of this very thing of world turmoil and horrific effects that would come to Russia and the world..
In our monastic tradition as the New Tikhvin Skete of the Holy Mother of God our awareness also grows deeper as we approach our Feast Day celebration July 9 (June 26), synonymous here on the Atlantic Shore in historic St. Augustine, Florida with the “Greek Landing” the guidance and protection of the Theotokos. That is already more than 600 years ago our Most Holy Lady, Mother of God chose to lead by example and get out of Constantinople 70 years before its “Fall”. She in her Holy Ikon written by St. Luke the Evangelist favored those newer territorial water highways of Tikhvin, Russia and the more recently converted peoples of the Slavs, who had as their written language the direct influence of vocabulary aligned with the Holy Bible. When we recognize her holy God directed leadership these other issues you mentioned fall into place.
Lord Jesus Christ Son of God have mercy on us sinners! Most Holy Mother of God save us!
All Holy Saints pray to God for us!
Sorry folks, but you people are fools! As Americans, why do you continue to accept orders from a foreign bishop? Even Orthodox Canon Law says foreign bishops have no authority outside their own territory. Yet, you people of the GOA, the Antiochian and others continue to take orders from overseas bishops. WHY? + Bart has no magical power nor is he closer to God than other bishops. Even + Iakavos realized that the future of American Greeks was with an autocephalous Orthodox Church in America. Canon Law clearly states, a bishop cannot have a diocese outside of his own territory- what are you people doing???