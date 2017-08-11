Antiochian Archdiocese Convention Audio Now Available at Ancient Faith Radio

THE TIME FOR ORTHODOX UNITY IS NOW!
Source: Antiochian Orthodox Christian Archdiocese of North America

Ancient Faith Radio has released several audio recordings from the recently concluded biennial Antiochian Archdiocese Convention in Miami, in their “Specials” podcast section. Hosted by St. George’s Antiochian Orthodox Cathedral in Coral Gables, the 53rd Convention was held from July 23–30, 2017 and commemorated the ministry of His Grace Bishop Antoun, who was retiring after decades of service to the Archdiocese. The audio recordings include the spiritual talks of Fr. Andrew Damick, the Bible Bowl contest, and the Keynote Address by His Eminence Metropolitan Joseph.

Listen to all five presentations on Ancient Faith Radio.

