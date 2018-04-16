D.Min. graduates to be featured in SVOTS webinar series

Source: Orthodox Church in America

[YONKERS, NY] On Thursday, April 19, 2018, Saint Vladimir’s Orthodox Theological Seminary[SVOTS] will host the first of three webinars featuring recent Doctor of Ministry graduates, who will present their final projects.

“Our most recent graduates want to share the fruits of the D.Min. program,” said Subdeacon Alexander (Pradeep) Hatcher, Director of Institutional and Advancement Communications. “These webinars – free and open to the public – are meant to give people a taste of what the D.Min. program offers and what it can do for your ministry.”

While registration to participate in one or all of the webinars is free, space is limited, so early online registration is strongly encouraged.

The hour-long April 19 webinar will begin at noon EDT.

“The first presentation will feature Rev. Dr. Timothy Chrapko, Associate Priest at Saint Vladimir’s Ukrainian Orthodox Congregation, Calgary, AB, Canada,” Subdeacon Alexander added. “Father Timothy’s topic for the webinar session will be ‘Heavenly things for earthly, eternal for temporal: Experiencing the Divine Liturgy.’”

“The Divine Liturgy is the primary point of encounter between the faithful and the theology of the Church,” said Father Timothy. “A meaningful experience of the Divine Liturgy is an important aspect of the continued formation of an Orthodox Christian. We will look at the role that a deepened experience in worship has on the faithful that participate, and suggest methods for deepening the experience both in Lent and throughout the year.”

Registrants for Father Timothy’s presentation will receive a link to join Thursday’s webinar.

Information on the second and third webinars will be posted as it becomes available.