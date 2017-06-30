Open Letter for the Selection of the Next Metropolitan of the Metropolis of Chicago

Source: The National Herald
By Elaine Jaharis
Open Letter to the Ecumenical Patriarchate, Archbishop Demetrios, the Synod of Bishops and the Archdiocesan Council – Consultation Committee;
The selection of the next Metropolitan of the Metropolis of Chicago will shape the future of the entire Greek Orthodox Church in America – for better, or for worse. There is no middle ground. There are many reasons why the “status quo” is unsustainable. This Metropolis cannot survive “more of the same”; or, a “temporary placeholder”.
An inspired selection will steer the Metropolis in new directions; rejuvenate stewardship rolls; and restore joy to the life of the Church that has been grievously wounded in recent years. An improper selection will doom this Metropolis; accelerate its decline; and start a chain of events that will negatively impact the entire Archdiocese, as well as the Patriarchate of Constantinople.
The next Metropolitan must be a loving, ethical shepherd who cares for the flock entrusted to him, both clergy andlaity alike. He must possess the temperament, wisdom and insight to engage a laity that is divided and disengaged; heal the divisions among the clergy, who espouse opposing systems of thought and theology.
The next Metropolitan must be willing and capable of confronting the influence of the Monasteries of the Elder Ephraim on the clergy and parishes of the Metropolis of Chicago, which extend their reach beyond the traditional role of monasteries as part of the Church. He must be willing to vigorously enforce the obligations of these monasteries under the Charter of the Archdiocese, or remove from them the color of legitimacy that they derive from being under his Omophorion. The new Metropolitan cannot claim to be agnostic about this critical issue, while his actions and inactions support them.
The rapid expansion and outreach of the monasteries of the Elder Ephraim has reached a critical stage. It is approaching the point of no return. The new Metropolitan of the Metropolis of Chicago will either lead the way to rein in their control or he will empower these monasteriesto continue to grow, destroying our faith and our communities and creating grave geopolitical and legal repercussions.
The Eparchial Synod and the Ecumenical Patriarchate have the awesome responsibility to decide the future of the Metropolis of Chicago, the Archdiocese of America and, by extension, the Universal Church of Christ. They will “own” the decision they make, now and forever. I pray that the Holy Spirit, which is present everywhere and fills all things, will come and abide among our Hierarchs to make a selection that will be “pleasing to God” and all of His people.
Elaine Jaharis has served as a member of the Archdiocesan Council (2004-2017) and as Chair of the Committee on Youth Ministries (2012-2017). She is also a Founder of Faith: An Endowment for Orthodoxy and Hellenism and a member of Leadership 100.
Do what the Catholics do retire Bishops at 75 years old and if they are really good keep them on ! Priest usually retire before 70 years old
Elaine,
I’m from the Metropolis of Boston so I’m not familiar with your situation in the recently widowed Metropolis of Chicago. The concern & urgency in your letter certainly get one’s attention. Could you briefly summarize and give a couple examples of how Elder Ephraim’s monasteries are negatively affecting the people of the Metropolis of Chicago?
Below is a link to an article from The National Herald that gives some examples of the concerns of the Ephraim monasteries. A while back, based on the many concerns being voiced, members of the Archdiocean Council formed a “Monastery Review Committee” to look into the concerns being raised, and Elaine Jaharis was one of those on this council. When their investigation was completed, they presented their findings to the Archdiocese. The Archdiocese has yet to allow the findings of this investigation to be made public. Why? I would guess because it will make them look bad, given these monasteries are under the GOA, and because the GOA protocol is to cover up and hide such things.
https://www.thenationalherald.com/3371/the-arizona-monastery-depitcs-a-larger-problem-the-perpetuation-of-cultish-mentalities/
Stacy,
Thanks for the link. I read the article. If David Smith’s description of his experience is true then this is problematic. Whipping one’s self, married couple never having sex & staying up all night in prayer with no regard for their jobs or their children is not even Orthodox fundamentalism…it’s mental pathology.
However, I have Elder Ephraim’s book, “The Art of Salvation”, and it’s wonderful. I also know people who regularly go to Elder Ephraim’s monasteries for retreat, confession & counsel, and they are normal folks without any cult-like or fundamentalist tendencies so I have to admit that I find it hard the believe that what David Smith described represents Elder Ephraim’s teachings or the spiritual environment of his monasteries.
I’m not saying that David Smith is lying. Maybe he suffers from psychiatric problems, and he’s delusional. Maybe he’s a normal guy & it’s all true. What do I know. If it’s true maybe [Abbot] Paisios is personally off in the weeds. Who knows. I do know that one person’s description of their subjective experience is pretty limited data. Are there more examples and/or verifiable evidence that this stuff is being taught / encouraged by Elder Ephraim’s monasteries?
Timothy,
You are right to say what you have, not truly knowing the people involved. I too don’t know those involved, except for Elaine and another person who served on the Monastery Review Comittee. These are good, philanthropic and well respected people who investigated the monasteries and I believe they are truthful in their account of what they have investigated and have witnessed in their own parishes.
Stacy,
I appreciate your comments. I did an internet search, and I can’t come up with any objective data that Elder Ephraim’s monasteries are fundamentalist or are negatively affecting the Metropolis of Chicago. I’m not saying this is not the case, but it’s hard to believe given what I know of him & his monasteries.
Clearly OCL & numerous folks in the GOA are concerned about this issue. However, unless they can present for review the verifiable proof they claim to have garnered that Elder Ephraim’s monasteries are poisoning the Metropolis of Chicago it will be difficulty, if not impossible, for these concerned people to convince others who are not familiar with the situation.
The number of current post on OCL regarding this issue is telling, but without evidence I’m afraid that the expressed concerns are a moot point.
2 years ago I heard samething from Dr. Adnan Trabulsi. He is one of 2 Antiochian Theologians. He likes Monasteries very much but told me he would never go to any of Ephraim Monasteries. I cant say I know more than that. I don’t know why we are having so much trouble with Monasteries every where.
Timmy, your response is objective and illusrates maturity in our Greater Eastern Orthodox Church. Please be enlightened by googling The Holy Greek Orthodox Monastery of the Holy Archangels, Kendalia Texas…the Abott is Father Dosithios. I became acquanted with the Abott when he was a novice monk at the Holy Monastery of Philotheou on Mount Athos. He arrived from Toronto after graduating high school…George Matsoukos /OCL and I with monks did manual labor for this Holy Monastery. Review how a high school graduate nurtured under Elder Ephraim arrived in the USA with one or two other young monks and were able to build such a Spiritual Wonder. The web page with 360 degree visual will allow you to see Grace working in America. No Byzantine intrigue just The Holy Spirit working. Anthony Carris acarris@icloud.com